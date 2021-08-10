Motorsport

Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash

10 August 2021 - 11:51 By Reuters
Track marshals extinguish the fire after the crash between Dani Pedrosa and Lorenzo Savadori during the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on August 8, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said.

The Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring was halted when Savadori smashed into Dani Pedrosa's KTM after the Spanish stand-in had crashed on lap three, with both bikes bursting into flames.

Pedrosa was unhurt, and re-started, while Savadori was taken away on a stretcher.

Aprilia said Savadori had surgery in Parma on Monday. He will miss this weekend's Austrian GP at the same circuit.

“The surgery has been perfectly successful and the rider will start the recovery straight away, to come back racing as soon as possible,” said Aprilia in a statement. 

