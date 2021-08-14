Motorsport

Pramac's Martin takes back-to-back poles in lap record time

14 August 2021 - 17:46 By Reuters
Jorge Martin celebrates his pole position during qualifying session of the MotoGP Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on August 14, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Jorge Martin celebrates his pole position during qualifying session of the MotoGP Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on August 14, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin crashed in final practice and then smashed the lap record to take his second pole position in a row at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Spanish rookie's best and last lap of 1:22.643 seconds was 0.034 quicker than Yamaha's championship leader Fabio Quartararo around Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row.

Martin took pole at the same circuit last weekend when it hosted the Styrian Grand Prix, a race he went on to win for his first MotoGP victory.

The pole was his third in eight races started, with the former Moto3 champion missing two grands prix weekends after breaking his right hand and ankle in April.

Pramac team mate Johann Zarco was fourth on the grid, after setting a lap record in Friday practice, with Honda's Marc Marquez fifth and Australian Jack Miller sixth for Ducati and reigning champion Joan Mir seventh.

Italian great Valentino Rossi qualified only 18th.

Dutch F1 GP to go ahead with limited number of fans

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead as planned on September 5 if stands are allowed to be filled at two thirds of their original capacity, ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Yamaha withdraw Viñales from Austrian MotoGP

Yamaha withdrew Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales from the Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday and said he would not be replaced for the race
Motoring
2 days ago

Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash

Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 VW Tiguan is a respectable steed First Drives
  2. These are the most fuel-efficient used cars you can buy for under R200,000 Features
  3. Images of the new 2021 Lamborghini Countach leaked news
  4. Mercedes-Benz unveils pothole-detecting cars news
  5. REVIEW | 2021 Audi A3 has the makings of a segment leader First Drives

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission