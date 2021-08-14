Viñales apologises to Yamaha after being suspended

Suspended Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales apologised to Yamaha on Saturday after being withdrawn from the Austrian Grand Prix for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race.

Yamaha said on Thursday they had pulled the 26-year-old out of the race at the Red Bull Ring due to "the unexplained irregular operation of the motorcycle".

Onboard footage posted by MotoGP on the sport's official website showed the rider repeatedly hitting the rev limiter in the pit lane on the last lap with the headline "Is this the reason why Yamaha suspended Viñales in Austria?".

Viñales said it was a sad situation triggered by frustration.

"I want to apologise to Yamaha because at the end everything was about frustration, also a lot of nerves. I rode the bike in a different way in the last laps," he said in a MotoGP.com interview.

"It was a big explosion of emotion, frustration.

"I have a warrior soul, I want to be there on the track, fighting every lap. It wasn't like that but anyway it is a decision that I respect from Yamaha, I am still a rider for Yamaha."

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Viñales also said he had not wanted to endanger anyone or himself and it was hard to watch the weekend's action as a spectator.

Yamaha has not replaced him for the race.

The nine-times MotoGP race winner had fallen out with Yamaha already and is due to leave at the end of the season after terminating his contract a year early.

He is expected to join Aprilia for 2022, although nothing has been announced.

Viñales is sixth overall in the standings after 10 races but 77 points behind his French team mate and world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.