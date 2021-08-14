Motorsport

Viñales apologises to Yamaha after being suspended

14 August 2021 - 17:47 By Reuters
Maverick Viñales in the paddock during the first MotoGP free practice session at the Red Bull Ring on August 13, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Maverick Viñales in the paddock during the first MotoGP free practice session at the Red Bull Ring on August 13, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Suspended Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales apologised to Yamaha on Saturday after being withdrawn from the Austrian Grand Prix for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race.

Yamaha said on Thursday they had pulled the 26-year-old out of the race at the Red Bull Ring due to "the unexplained irregular operation of the motorcycle".

Onboard footage posted by MotoGP on the sport's official website showed the rider repeatedly hitting the rev limiter in the pit lane on the last lap with the headline "Is this the reason why Yamaha suspended Viñales in Austria?".

Viñales said it was a sad situation triggered by frustration.

"I want to apologise to Yamaha because at the end everything was about frustration, also a lot of nerves. I rode the bike in a different way in the last laps," he said in a MotoGP.com interview.

"It was a big explosion of emotion, frustration.

"I have a warrior soul, I want to be there on the track, fighting every lap. It wasn't like that but anyway it is a decision that I respect from Yamaha, I am still a rider for Yamaha."

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Viñales also said he had not wanted to endanger anyone or himself and it was hard to watch the weekend's action as a spectator.

Yamaha has not replaced him for the race.

The nine-times MotoGP race winner had fallen out with Yamaha already and is due to leave at the end of the season after terminating his contract a year early.

He is expected to join Aprilia for 2022, although nothing has been announced.

Viñales is sixth overall in the standings after 10 races but 77 points behind his French team mate and world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Yamaha withdraw Viñales from Austrian MotoGP

Yamaha withdrew Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales from the Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday and said he would not be replaced for the race
Motoring
2 days ago

Dutch F1 GP to go ahead with limited number of fans

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead as planned on September 5 if stands are allowed to be filled at two thirds of their original capacity, ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash

Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 VW Tiguan is a respectable steed First Drives
  2. These are the most fuel-efficient used cars you can buy for under R200,000 Features
  3. Images of the new 2021 Lamborghini Countach leaked news
  4. Mercedes-Benz unveils pothole-detecting cars news
  5. REVIEW | 2021 Audi A3 has the makings of a segment leader First Drives

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission