Motorsport

Crutchlow replaces Viñales at Yamaha for British GP

20 August 2021 - 16:57 By Reuters
Cal Crutchlow will replace Maverick Viñales at next week's Silverstone MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow will replace Maverick Viñales at next week's Silverstone MotoGP.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales and Yamaha parted ways with immediate effect on Friday with British rider Cal Crutchlow drafted as a replacement for his home round at Silverstone next week.

Yamaha had already suspended Viñales and withdrawn him from the Austrian GP for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race.

The nine-times MotoGP race winner was due to leave at the end of the season after terminating his contract a year early, but Yamaha said an immediate separation had been agreed.

Crutchlow announced his retirement at the end of last season but returned with the Petronas Yamaha non-factory team at Austria's Red Bull Ring as a stand-in for injured Italian Franco Morbidelli. The 35-year-old winner of three races joins the full factory team alongside France's championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

"It’s a privilege to be a part of Yamaha and to do what originally was supposed to be three races for the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, but the plans have changed," said Crutchlow.

"I want to thank them and I look forward to riding with the factory team."

Aprilia have signed Viñales for next season, with the Spaniard joining the Italian outfit on a one-year deal with an option to renew. He will partner compatriot Aleix Espargaro.

Viñales, who started out in 125cc with Aprilia, won the Moto3 championship in 2013 with KTM. He is seventh overall in the standings.

French wine industry to help fuel WEC, Le Mans from 2022

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) and its Le Mans 24 Hours showcase will switch in 2022 to a 100% renewable fuel derived partly from French wine ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Viñales and Yamaha part ways with immediate effect

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales and Yamaha have parted ways with immediate effect, the team said on Friday, less than a week after he was ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Kobayashi puts Toyota on pole for the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans

Kamui Kobayashi put Toyota's number seven car on pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Thursday, with the Japanese driver hoping to finally ...
Motoring
11 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer vs dealer in Nissan Navara engine dispute Features
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is an everyday family sports car Reviews
  4. The new 2022 Nissan Z is a blast from the past New Models
  5. Petrol price expected to rise, but diesel price should fall in September, says ... news

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top