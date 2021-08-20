Motorsport

French wine industry to help fuel WEC, Le Mans from 2022

20 August 2021 - 13:39 By Reuters
TotalEnergies is developing a 100% renewable fuel for motorsport competition, to be introduced from next season at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), including the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022, and at the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).
TotalEnergies is developing a 100% renewable fuel for motorsport competition, to be introduced from next season at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), including the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022, and at the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).
Image: James Moy Photography/Getty Images

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) and its Le Mans 24 Hours showcase will switch in 2022 to a 100% renewable fuel derived partly from French wine industry residues, organisers said on Friday.

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), which runs Le Mans, said TotalEnergies would provide a fuel with a bioethanol base, derived from wine lees and grape pomace and blended with an ethanol by-product from feedstock.

“This fuel should allow an immediate reduction of at least 65% of the racing cars’ CO2 emissions,” it added in a statement before this weekend's 89th running of the race at the Sarthe circuit.

“It will have all the required qualities for a racing fuel and will meet automakers' requirements, as well as the latest FIA criteria for sustainable fuels.”

The fuel used at this year's Le Mans is already made up of 10% advanced bioethanol.

“Endurance racing ... has always served as an excellent research and development platform and it is an important milestone to have the FIA World Endurance Championship switching to 100% sustainable fuel,” said Jean Todt, president of the sport's governing body.

“It’s FIA’s major goal to implement sustainable energy sources across its portfolio of motorsport disciplines,” added the Frenchman.

The FIA also announced that Le Mans would return to its traditional June date next year after two editions affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world championship will start in Sebring, Florida, on March 18 and end in Bahrain on November 12. Le Mans will be on June 11-12.

The FIA said the championship had taken into account “the financial and economic implications as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic” in deciding to stick with six rounds for 2022.

READ MORE

Kobayashi puts Toyota on pole for the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans

Kamui Kobayashi put Toyota's number seven car on pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Thursday, with the Japanese driver hoping to finally ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

SA rookies Aberdein and Perel tackle the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place this coming weekend, August 21-22. No fewer than 62 teams will compete in the 89th edition of the famous ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Viñales and Yamaha part ways with immediate effect

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales and Yamaha have parted ways with immediate effect, the team said on Friday, less than a week after he was ...
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer vs dealer in Nissan Navara engine dispute Features
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is an everyday family sports car Reviews
  4. Petrol price expected to rise, but diesel price should fall in September, says ... news
  5. The new 2022 Nissan Z is a blast from the past New Models

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top