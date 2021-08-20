Motorsport

Viñales and Yamaha part ways with immediate effect

20 August 2021 - 11:31 By Reuters
Viñales and Yahama have parted ways with immediate effect following recent events at the Styrian GP.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales and Yamaha have parted ways with immediate effect, the team said on Friday, less than a week after he was withdrawn from the Austrian GP for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race.

The nine-times MotoGP race winner had fallen out with Yamaha and had been due to leave at the end of the season after terminating his contract a year early.

Japanese manufacturer Yamaha said the team and Viñales had mutually agreed to advance the separation.

"Following recent events at the Styrian GP and after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached to separate with immediate effect," Yamaha saidt.

Viñales apologised to Yamaha for the incident at the Styrian GP, saying it was a sad situation triggered by frustration.

Aprilia said on Monday Viñales will race for the Italian outfit next season. The Spaniard has signed a one-year deal with an option to renew and will partner compatriot Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia.

Viñales, who started out in 125cc with Aprilia, won the Moto3 championship in 2013 with KTM. He is seventh overall in the standings, 86 points behind his French team mate and world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

