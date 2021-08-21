Spins and collisions as Le Mans 24 Hours starts in the wet

Champions Toyota led one-two after the first two hours of a wet Le Mans 24 Hours on Saturday with plenty of spins and collisions around the slippery Sarthe circuit on the opening laps.

The number seven Toyota GR010 hybrid Hypercar, with Britain's Mike Conway taking the first stint at the wheel, led the rolling start from pole position after two extra formation laps behind the safety car.

Conway was nearly a minute clear at the two hour mark, with the number eight Toyota driven by Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi recovering from an early spin after being shunted from behind by Frenchman Olivier Pla in the number 708 Glickenhaus.

Pla was handed a 10-second penalty for the collision, with Buemi continuing after briefly stopping by the side of the track.

The number eight car has won the Le Mans overall title for the past three years with Buemi and Japan's Kazuki Nakajima while New Zealand's Brendon Hartley, winner with Porsche in 2017, came in last time for Spaniard Fernando Alonso.