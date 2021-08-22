Motorsport

Toyota win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for fourth year in a row

22 August 2021 - 16:19 By Reuters
The #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez in action during the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The #07 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez in action during the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Image: James Moy Photography/Getty Images

Toyota won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race for the fourth year in a row on Sunday with their hybrid Hypercars finishing first and second at the Sarthe circuit.

The number seven GR010 car shared by Britain's Mike Conway, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentine Jose Maria Lopez finished two laps clear of the Japanese manufacturer's number eight car that has won for the past three years.

The Alpine A480-Gibson driven by Brazilian Andre Negrao and French pair Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere completed the podium.

