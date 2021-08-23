Motorsport

Virtual racers can compete online against Toyota rally stars

23 August 2021 - 07:11 By Staff Writer
Gamers can compete in motorsport events like WRC 9.
Gamers can compete in motorsport events like WRC 9.
Image: Supplied

While the pandemic put the brakes on traditional sports, global esports and gaming saw an exponential rise in the last year and a half.

Toyota SA established its successful FIFA 21 and WRC 9 Toyota esports Challenges, and now the carmaker is launching its own purpose-built gaming platform — The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE) at TTGE.co.za.

Designed in partnership with African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), TTGE is a hub for pro and amateur esport players. The platform allows enthusiasts to compete in motorsport events like WRC 9 (world rallying) and the tar-based TGR GT Cup.

TTGE will kick off later in August with entries opening for WRC 9 Season 2, with players able to compete against real-life Toyota Gazoo racers such as rallyist Guy Botterill and Dakar star Giniel de Villiers.

By registering an account on TTGE.co.za, players will be able to compete on their preferred system (Xbox, PS, PC, mobile or wearable tech) in world-wide multi- and single-player esports contests across some of the world’s biggest titles. 

Members will be kept up to date with the latest gaming and e-sports news, as well as exclusive TTGE content including Pro Tips from local experts helping them up their game, highlights from pro and celebrity face-offs, and live events.

“Gaming is part of a world without borders and gives Toyota the opportunity to engage with a younger, more dynamic, audience,” says Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota SA.

Ryan Blaney grabs late lead, wins FireKeepers Casino 400

Ryan Blaney took the lead on a restart with eight laps to go, held off Kyle Larson and went on to win Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Toyota win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for fourth year in a row

Toyota won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race for the fourth year in a row and with a one-two formation finish on Sunday as the number seven ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Crutchlow replaces Viñales at Yamaha for British GP

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and Yamaha parted ways with immediate effect on Friday with British rider Cal Crutchlow drafted as a ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  2. REVIEW | 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is an everyday family sports car Reviews
  3. Valentino Rossi to become a first-time father news
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is a country life star Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top