Perez to stay on at Red Bull for 2022

Mexican Sergio Perez will race on with Red Bull next year alongside Max Verstappen, the Formula One team said in a statement on Friday.

Perez joined Red Bull from Racing Point, now Aston Martin, and won in Azerbaijan in June — his second F1 victory after the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

The 31-year-old qualified on the front row in his second race for Red Bull at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and is currently fifth overall.

Verstappen, who has a contract to the end of 2023, is eight points behind Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the championship while Red Bull are challenging for the constructors' title.

“Checo (Perez) is a highly respected team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the constructors’ championship,” said team boss Christian Horner at the Belgian Grand Prix.