Espargaro takes pole for Silverstone MotoGP

28 August 2021 - 17:37 By Reuters
Pol Espargaro shows the number one board at parc ferme during the qualifying session of the MotoGP Monster Energy British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on August 28, 2021 in Northampton, England.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Pol Espargaro claimed his first pole position as a Repsol Honda rider after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday.

The Spaniard topped qualifying ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Rookie Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing looked set for pole by a healthy margin of 0.881 seconds but the lap time was cancelled after it emerged that he had completely missed turn eight, pushing him down to fourth place.

Martin will be joined on the second row by Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Former world champion Valentino Rossi, who is set to retire at the end of the season, will start eighth on his Petronas Yamaha.

