Start of Belgian GP delayed due to inclement weather

The start of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix was suspended after torrential rain drenched the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Sunday.

The formation lap, which kicks off proceedings, was initially delayed by 25 minutes but after two laps behind the safety car in poor visibility, with the field kicking up plumes of spray even at that relatively slow speed, Formula One's race director Michael Masi decided to suspend the start procedure.

“It's pretty awful,” said McLaren's Lando Norris, who crashed heavily in a wet qualifying session on Saturday, said on team radio. “I can barely see the car in front.

“Quite a bit of aquaplaning as well,” added the Briton, who had 13 cars kicking up spray in front of him.

“I really can't see anything,” reported championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who had water leaking into his helmet and was starting third, on the formation lap.

“Can't even see (Max) Verstappen's red light,” added second-placed George Russell, the star of qualifying after putting his Williams on the front row.

Verstappen, who was starting on pole with the best visibility of anyone, wanted to go racing, saying: “I mean it's wet but for me it's fine to race.”

Conditions had deteriorated well before the start.

Sergio Perez crashed out on a sighting lap before even lining up on the grid.

The Mexican, who has been given a contract extension for next year, appeared to be out on the spot, in a blow to Red Bull's hopes in their constructors' title battle with Mercedes.

However, the stewards decided he would be allowed back into the race, with the former champions, who are 12 points behind Mercedes in the standings, taking advantage of the rain delay to begin repairs.

“Mechanics are working flat out trying to work a miracle,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports F1. “At the moment we're throwing everything at it.

“If this race does restart — who knows it could be another hour or so's delay — we could have him back in the race.”

Formula One has a three-hour window for a race to take place written into the rules.

In a radio conversation with Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows, Masi confirmed the clock had begun to count down.

“We are deep into it,” Masi confirmed, with an hour and fifteen minutes already having elapsed.