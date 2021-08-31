Motorsport

McLaren's Brown says it's time for F1 to ease Covid-19 protocols

31 August 2021 - 14:42 By Reuters
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has called for F1 to ease its Covid-19 protocols.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has called for F1 to ease its Covid-19 protocols.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One is considering easing some of its strict Covid-19 "bubble" protocols, in force since last year, so teams can entertain sponsors and guests more freely at races.

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown told Reuters change was overdue and the situation was discussed in Belgium last weekend.

He hoped something could be done in time for the September 10-12 Italian Grand Prix.

"It was a topic this weekend and (F1 chief executive) Stefano (Domenicali) and the FIA acknowledge this and suggested they are going to come back and make further changes. I think the sport is going to react," he said.

"Now that it’s been tabled and discussed and all the teams agree that we need to start loosening it up, I’d like to think maybe we could get something done for Monza."

Brown, who had Covid-19 in July, suggested Formula One needed to look at what other sports and series were doing and move in line with government policy in countries the sport visited.

"We all think this (Covid-19) is going to be here for a long time so everyone’s starting to learn how to deal with it and live with it responsibly and I think that’s what we need to do.

"We still pretty much have almost the same protocols as when this was going on a year ago. It’s started to loosen up but I think we need to make sure we’re taking care of our corporate partners.

"I think I should be able to go up to the Paddock Club, socially distanced, and talk to my guests and bring the drivers up. And on a limited basis bring the partners down to see the car in the garage, socially distanced."

Formula One teams are operating in a protective "bubble" to reduce the risk of contagion.

They can bring key sponsors and others into the paddock inner sanctum only within their total allocation of 115 passes and guests cannot come and go from the elite Paddock Club hospitality.

Brown pointed out that the paddock was "pretty much vaccinated" and golf's PGA Tour and the US-based IndyCar series had stopped regular Covid-19 testing for all participants.

He questioned why vaccinated staff or a driver should still have to isolate, with a potential impact on the championship, if a close contact tested positive when that is not government policy in some countries.

Formula One sources said the sport was still a long way off ending its testing regime.

Russell is the obvious choice for Mercedes, says Ross Brawn

George Russell is the obvious choice for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's Formula One teammate next year after his performances with Williams, according ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

F1 to review points rule after three-lap Belgian GP fiasco

Formula One will review the rules on how long a race needs to run before points can be awarded after bad weather turned Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

F1 under fire after Spa ‘race’ farce

Sunday's rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One's shortest ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  2. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  3. WATCH | Trapped semi-truck load gets taken out by freight train (warning: ... Features
  4. Motorists can expect some relief at the pumps in September as oil price retreats news
  5. Volkswagen set to abandon the stick news

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time