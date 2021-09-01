Motorsport

F1 weighs up options for Belgian GP ticket holders

01 September 2021 - 15:18 By Reuters
The start of the race is delayed due to the weather during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 29, 2021 in Spa, Belgium.
Formula One said on Wednesday it was looking into various options with the Belgian Grand Prix promoter after calls for fans to be refunded for last Sunday's farcical race.

The rain-delayed race at Spa-Francorchamps ended after a couple of laps behind the safety car and without any overtaking allowed, with the podium celebration then held and half-points awarded.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said afterwards that the fans, who had waited for many hours in the cold and wet, had been robbed of a race and should get their money back.

“Formula One and the promoter are working through various options for ticket holders, to express our recognition and thanks to them for their dedication and commitment,” a Formula One statement said.

“We will provide further details as soon as possible, as we want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for Formula One.”

Jean Todt, president of the governing FIA, announced on Tuesday a review of the regulations governing when points can be awarded.

