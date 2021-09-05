Motorsport

Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull

05 September 2021 - 16:50 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 05, 2021 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 05, 2021 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans hailing their hero with orange flags and flares.

The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag, in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, 20.932 seconds ahead of Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, moving up to third in the championship, with the rest of the field all lapped by Verstappen.

Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen overturned a three-point deficit to go three points clear of Hamilton, with 224.5 to the Briton's 221.5.

The victory was Verstappen's seventh in 13 races, with nine rounds remaining, and set off a gigantic beachside party.

"As you can hear, it's incredible," said the winner over the roar of the crowd.

"Obviously, the expectations were very high going into the weekend and it's never easy to fulfil that, but I'm of course so happy to win here, to take the lead as well in the championship as well.

"It's just an amazing day. Just the whole crowd, It's incredible."

Hamilton also hailed the 70,000-strong crowd for its passion and enthusiasm.

"What a race, what a crowd," he said. "It's been an amazing weekend. Max did a great job, congratulations to him. I gave it absolutely everything today, flat out. I pushed as hard as I could but they were just too quick for us."

French driver Pierre Gasly was fourth for AlphaTauri with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fifth and Fernando Alonso sixth for Renault-owned Alpine.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was seventh with Red Bull's Mexican Sergio Perez Driver of the Day after racing back to eighth from a pitlane start.

Esteban Ocon took two points for Alpine with McLaren's Lando Norris completing the top 10.

Mercedes continued to lead the constructors' championship with 344.5 points to Red Bull's 332.5.

AlphaTauri's Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda and Haas's Nikita Mazepin were the only retirements.

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza follows next weekend.

Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole with Hamilton alongside

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix in front of 70,000 ecstatic fans on Saturday, with Formula One rival and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull want to bring Albon back to F1, says Horner

Red Bull are seeking to secure Alexander Albon's Formula One return next season, with seats opening up at Alfa Romeo and Williams, while Mercedes are ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Tsunoda says he has a 50-50 chance of staying in F1

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda put his chances of staying in Formula One with the Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri team at 50-50 on Thursday
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | New 2021 Haval H6 raises the bar for the Chinese brand Reviews
  2. RIP - End of the road for the Mazda3 Sedan in SA news
  3. Volkswagen set to abandon the stick news
  4. Isuzu D-Max AT35 wows the crowd at UK's CV Show New Models
  5. REVIEW | 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is more than just a gaudy face Reviews

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York