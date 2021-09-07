Motorsport

Gasly and Tsunoda will stay at AlphaTauri for 2022

07 September 2021 - 11:15 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will stay at Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2022 F1 season.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to race for AlphaTauri in Formula One next season, the Red Bull-owned team said on Tuesday.

French driver Gasly won the team's home Italian Grand Prix at Monza last year and finished fourth in the Netherlands last weekend.

Honda-backed Japanese rookie Tsunoda scored points in his debut in Bahrain in March.

"This year we have seen the positive relationship between the two, made of a competitiveness on track and a friendship off track, has proven effective for the team," said team boss Franz Tost.

