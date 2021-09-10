Motorsport

F1 considering stand-alone sprint races in 2022

10 September 2021 - 20:12 By Reuters
Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton during the Sprint for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 17, 2021 in Northampton, England.
Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton during the Sprint for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 17, 2021 in Northampton, England.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One could turn sprint races into stand-alone events next year with more points on offer and separate from Sunday's main grand prix, said motorsport MD Ross Brawn.

The sprint format is being experimented with at three rounds this season, for the second time in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, with qualifying on Friday and a Saturday 100km race deciding the grid for Sunday.

Points are awarded for the top three drivers, in a 3-2-1 system.

One proposal under consideration is for pole to be awarded on Friday, instead of Saturday, with that qualifying session valid for both races.

“I think that will be probably the key issue, whether we make another step and make it stand-alone,” Brawn told motorsport.com.

“I think that we'll have to look at the number of points awarded, and how do we determine the starting grid. So should it just be what was done on Friday?

"(Red Bull's Sergio) Perez dropped out at Silverstone (the first sprint) and then obviously his Sunday race was heavily compromised. So should we determine the starting order on Friday for both Saturday and Sunday?”

Brawn said the stand-alone idea had been suggested by a number of drivers.

He said there would be no mixing of formats, with the sprint kept as a means to determine Sunday's grid or as a stand-alone.

Too soon

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said it was still too soon to decide and suggested a reverse grid race on Saturday, with those leading the championship lining up at the back.

“I think that for the show and the spectacle, it can be of interest,” he said.

“At the very start of the discussion of the mini race format, as Ferrari we were the ones proposing it.”

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost said it was important not to undermine the main event.

“I think this new format is a good idea because we have now on Friday a highlight which is qualifying, on Saturday this sprint qualifying and on Sunday the race,” said the Austrian.

“But of course we always must do everything that the highlight of the weekend must be the race on Sunday.”

Alf Romeo's Fred Vasseur and McLaren's Andreas Seidl said Formula One had to complete the test events first and conduct a thorough analysis. The third is scheduled for Brazil in November.

READ MORE

Hamilton fastest in first Italian GP practice session

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday, comfortably ahead ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Russell says he'll start on equal terms to Hamilton

George Russell said he would start on equal terms with seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season but played down ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Tsunoda surprised that he's staying at AlphaTauri for 2022

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda said on Thursday he was surprised to have been retained by his AlphaTauri Formula One team for another year
Motoring
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  3. LISTEN | Public petition to oppose driving licence fee renewal hike still in ... news
  4. Toyota launches thrifty new Corolla and Rav4 hybrid models New Models
  5. ‘You’re wrong Outa, R250 is an existing licence fee’ — RTMC news

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans