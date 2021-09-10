Motorsport

Hamilton fastest in first Italian GP practice session

10 September 2021 - 16:15 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 10, 2021 in Monza, Italy.
Lewis Hamilton on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 10, 2021 in Monza, Italy.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday, comfortably ahead of Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen.

The Briton lapped the superfast circuit with a best time of 1:20.926 seconds on the medium tyres, 0.452 quicker than his Dutch rival on the theoretically faster softs.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas was third on the time sheets.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by three points ahead of the weekend, but they could be level by Saturday evening if Hamilton wins a Saturday sprint race and Verstappen is not in the top three.

Red Bull are 12 points behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

The grand prix is the second to be run to the experimental format, with qualifying on Friday to determine the grid for Saturday's sprint. That in turn decides the starting order for Sunday's grand prix.

Points are awarded to the top three on Saturday in a 3-2-1 system.

Canadian Lance Stroll was fourth fastest on softs for Aston Martin in the day's sole practice session, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly — last year's winner — fifth and Stroll's team mate Sebastian Vettel sixth.

Carlos Sainz was the fastest Ferrari driver in seventh at the team's home circuit, ahead of Alpine's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, whose fastest lap was deleted for exceeding track limits.

Ricciardo's team mate Lando Norris also had what would have been the second fastest time deleted for the same reason, and he finished the session 12th.

READ MORE

Russell says he'll start on equal terms to Hamilton

George Russell said he would start on equal terms with seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season but played down ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Tsunoda surprised that he's staying at AlphaTauri for 2022

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda said on Thursday he was surprised to have been retained by his AlphaTauri Formula One team for another year
Motoring
9 hours ago

Verstappen says he has no plans to take an engine penalty at Monza

Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen calmed fears he might have to take an engine penalty for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  3. LISTEN | Public petition to oppose driving licence fee renewal hike still in ... news
  4. Toyota launches thrifty new Corolla and Rav4 hybrid models New Models
  5. ‘You’re wrong Outa, R250 is an existing licence fee’ — RTMC news

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans