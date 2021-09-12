Motorsport

Hamilton and Verstappen collide and crash at Monza

12 September 2021 - 16:30 By Reuters
Max Verstappen climbs from his car after crashing during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 12, 2021 in Monza, Italy.
Max Verstappen climbs from his car after crashing during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 12, 2021 in Monza, Italy.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided and crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion Hamilton had pitted and returned alongside Red Bull's championship leader, with the pair colliding at the first chicane and Verstappen's car wedged on top of the Briton's in the gravel.

Both drivers stepped out and the safety car was deployed.

"That's what happens when you don't give space," said Verstappen on the team radio.

Verstappen had started the day five points clear of Hamilton after finishing second in Saturday's sprint race for a bonus two points.

The Dutchman lost out at the start to McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, who led the race ahead of British team mate Lando Norris with 20 laps to go. McLaren have not won a Formula One grand prix since 2012.

Verstappen had been running in second place but lost 11 seconds in a slow pitstop that dropped him down to 10th place while Hamilton passed Norris to take the lead with Ricciardo having already pitted.

Hamilton pitted three laps after Verstappen and went wheel-to-wheel with his rival after rejoining the track, with the cars making contact and the Red Bull lifting off the kerb and into the air.

Hamilton's halo head-protection device seemed to take the brunt of the impact as the Red Bull came down on top of the Mercedes.

Mercedes see engine compromise to help VW enter F1

Mercedes are open to compromise on Formula One's future engine rules to make it easier for the Volkswagen Group to enter the sport, motorsport head ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

F1 considering stand-alone sprint races in 2022

Formula One could turn sprint races into stand-alone events next year with more points on offer and separate from Sunday's main grand prix, said ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Russell says he'll start on equal terms to Hamilton

George Russell said he would start on equal terms with seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season but played down ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  2. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  4. Toyota confirms pricing and grades for new Corolla Cross New Models
  5. REVIEW | Spacious 2021 Kia Sonet is a pleasant little charmer Reviews

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans