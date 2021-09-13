Motorsport

WATCH | Samkeliso Thubane wins the 2021 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto

13 September 2021 - 10:10 By Motoring Staff

This weekend Johannesburg saw the country’s top spinners battle it out for the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto title.

Cape Town’s Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie and Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane battled it out in a closely contested final that had the judges on the edge of their seats. In the end it was young Nelspruit local “Sam Sam” who walked away as the 2021 champion. 

Now into its third year, the tournament was held at a closed venue on September 11 where Mzansi’s most talented spinners showed off their stunts and skills around the track, which featured obstacles like the “Puma Kitchen”, “BMW M-Town” and the “Make-out Corner”.

The final went down to the wire as “Boksie” threw every ounce of showmanship at it, but it was “Sam Sam” landing his signature stunt — essentially the most difficult iteration of jumping out and then back into the car counter-clockwise (traditionally one would execute this clockwise) — that sealed the championship for him.

“Last year I went out in the semi-finals and this year we came back stronger, pushing the whole way until the finals,” said “Sam Sam” after securing victory.

“It means a lot to the team, but also to everyone who supports us. Today I’ve made a lot of people proud.”

