Motorsport

Aston Martin break ground on new Silverstone F1 factory

14 September 2021 - 09:09 By Reuters
Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll says that the new factory will represent the racing outfit's image, culture and DNA.
Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll says that the new factory will represent the racing outfit's image, culture and DNA.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Aston Martin have started work on a new Formula One factory and wind tunnel that team owner Lawrence Stroll said underpins his commitment to the sport and aim of fighting for world championships in the next three to five years.

The Canadian billionaire told reporters the Silverstone factory and 'campus' would cost £150m-£200m (roughly R2.93bn to R3.9bn) and be the most sustainable in Formula One.

The facility over the road from the British Grand Prix circuit is expected to be completed by late 2022 or early 2023 with room for 1,000 people.

McLaren's Norman Foster-designed headquarters at Woking, which opened in 2004, is the most recent new F1 factory to be built in Britain but Stroll said his would be very different to that.

“It will be the only one perfectly fit for purpose with the financial regulations (cost cap) taken into consideration,” said Stroll, whose son Lance drives for the team.

“It shows my belief in the team, it confirms my ambitions and it confirms my belief in Formula One, because this is really an investment as well in Formula One.

“This is a building that will truly represent our image, our culture and our DNA.”

Formula One is considering banning wind tunnels for aerodynamic development and testing but Stroll doubted that would happen and said that even if it did, it would not be before 2030.

“We believe it's a worthy investment that will have seven to eight years to be able to use it before any decision is made. I personally don't think wind tunnels will disappear,” he said.

Stroll said the Aston Martin road car design team would remain at the British sports car company's Gaydon site.

READ MORE

Raikkonen will make his return at the Russian GP

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen indicated on Monday that he will be back in action at the Russian Grand Prix after missing the last two Formula One races ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Hamilton and Verstappen will not back off, says Brawn

The title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is likely to stay full-on to the end of the season despite the pair crashing into each ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

FIA will investigate latest Hamilton-Verstappen collision

Formula One's governing body will investigate Sunday's Italian Grand Prix crash between title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton because it ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  3. Toyota confirms pricing and grades for new Corolla Cross New Models
  4. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Samkeliso Thubane wins the 2021 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto Motorsport

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown