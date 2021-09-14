Motorsport

Raikkonen will make his return at the Russian GP

14 September 2021 - 08:00 By Reuters
Kimi Raikkonen is set to return to the F1 grid at the Russian Grand Prix.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen indicated on Monday that he will be back in action at the Russian Grand Prix after missing the last two Formula One races because he tested positive for Covid-19.

The 2007 world champion posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “I am all good. See you at the next GP”.

The 41-year-old is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, with compatriot Valtteri Bottas moving from Mercedes to take his place at Alfa.

Raikkonen's seat was filled at the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix by Polish reserve driver Robert Kubica. The Russian race in Sochi is on September 26.

