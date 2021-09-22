Motorsport

Martin Whitmarsh returning to the F1 grid with Aston Martin

22 September 2021 - 07:56 By Reuters
Martin Whitmarsh is returning to F1 in a new senior management role with Aston Martin.
Martin Whitmarsh is returning to F1 in a new senior management role with Aston Martin.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh is returning to Formula One in October in a new senior management role with Silverstone-based Aston Martin.

The team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said on Tuesday that Whitmarsh had been appointed group CEO of a newly-created Aston Martin Performance Technologies, which will include the F1 team.

It will also develop the group’s technical capabilities and intellectual property.

Stroll said Aston Martin aimed to become championship winners within four to five years and evolve into a £1bn (roughly R20,245,695,600) business.

"Martin has enjoyed a long, successful and high-profile career, spanning the motorsport, automotive, aerospace, marine and renewable-energy sectors," said the Canadian.

"Moreover, he is a proven winner in Formula One."

Whitmarsh, 63, worked at McLaren for 25 years and was principal from 2008 to 2014, with now-seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton winning his first title with the Woking-based team in 2008.

He was also chairman of the now-defunct Formula One Teams Association and CEO of Ben Ainslie's America's Cup yachting challenge.

"Lawrence intends Aston Martin to win Formula One world championships, plain and simple, and I would not have joined him in that endeavour unless I was utterly convinced that it was an entirely achievable aim," said Whitmarsh.

"I am very enthused about the formation of the new Aston Martin Performance Technologies, under which corporate umbrella Aston Martin (F1) will sit, and I am excited about the prospect of developing and applying our technical capabilities and intellectual property as a successful and profitable new business."

Red Bull blame Verstappen's slow Monza pit stop on FIA change

Red Bull have blamed Max Verstappen's fatefully slow Italian Grand Prix pitstop on human error resulting from a technical directive issued by Formula ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Aston Martin F1 team confirm Stroll and Vettel for 2022

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll, son of the owner, will race for Aston Martin next season in an unchanged driver ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Aston Martin break ground on new Silverstone F1 factory

Aston Martin have started work on a new Formula One factory and wind tunnel that team owner Lawrence Stroll said underpins his commitment to the ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New 2022 Toyota Tundra might help drive the next-gen Hilux New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  3. Fuel prices look set to rise in October, cautions AA news
  4. Facelifted 2022 Mazda CX-5 is headed for Mzansi New Models
  5. Driverless cars’ need for data is sparking a new Space Race news

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...