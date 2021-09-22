Toyota announces four-crew team and new GR DKR Hilux T1+ for Dakar 2022

Toyota Gazoo Racing confirmed on Wednesday that it will be entering a four-crew team in the upcoming Dakar Rally taking place in Saudi Arabia from January 2 to 14 2022.

As in 2021, the campaign for the works team will be spearheaded by Nasser al-Attiyah and navigator Mathieu Baumel. Giniel de Villiers will be partnered with navigator Dennis Murphy while Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings will return for their second Dakar showing. Finally, Shameer Variawa will now be partnered with navigator Danie Stassen.

The team will also be fielding an all-new Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+, which conforms to the updated regulations for the T1 category. The prototype car, in temporary raw carbon fibre finish, is undergoing testing in preparation for an official reveal later in 2021.

“We are pleased to announce a team that is very similar to last year,” says Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal, Glyn Hall. “With Nasser and Giniel heading up our attack, and Henk gaining confidence, we are excited to take on the 2022 edition of the Dakar Rally. Our new GR DKR Hilux T1+ is progressing well, and we are confident that the new car will allow us to compete on a new level, come January.”

According to Toyota the new GR DKR Hilux T1+ will share components with the race-proven Hilux that was first introduced in 2018 and won the race in 2019. However, for 2022 it will feature a full complement of improvements, including bigger tyres that are taller in profile (37-inches up from 32-inches) and wider in tread, growing from 245mm to 320mm. The new challenger also offers up more suspension travel – 350mm up from 280mm.