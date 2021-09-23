Motorsport

Miami will in May become 11th US city to host a F1 Grand Prix

23 September 2021
Red Bull Racing driver Patrick Friesacher performs a show run during the F1 festival at Bayfront Park on October 20 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Image: Michael Reaves/Getty Images for Red Bull

Miami has been given a May 8 date for the city's first Formula One race around the Hard Rock Stadium next year, organisers said on Thursday.

“There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it,” said Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel.

Miami will be the 11th location Formula One has raced at in the US since the world championship started in 1950.

Florida last featured on the calendar in 1959 when Sebring hosted a season-ender won by New Zealander Bruce McLaren.

The Hard Rock Stadium belongs to real estate mogul and owner of the Miami Dolphins NFL team Stephen Ross, who is funding construction of the track and covering race costs.

Formula One's 2022 calendar is not due to be published until next month but some venues have announced provisional dates.

Silverstone is selling tickets for the British Grand Prix on July 3 next year.

