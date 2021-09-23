Motorsport

New power unit will push Leclerc to the back of the grid in Sochi

23 September 2021 - 07:42 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc will be forced to start from the back of the grid at this weekend's Russian GP as Ferrari is fitting his car with a new power unit.
Charles Leclerc will be forced to start from the back of the grid at this weekend's Russian GP as Ferrari is fitting his car with a new power unit.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix from the back of the grid due to a change of power unit, the Italian team said on Wednesday.

Ferrari said they would be introducing an updated hybrid system in Sochi, mainly to gain experience with it for the 2022 car project.

“A great deal of effort has gone into this, both technically and logistically, and so as to be able to use it as soon as possible, its introduction will be staggered between the drivers,” Ferrari said.

“Charles will be the first to have the new hybrid system. This decision is a precautionary measure relating to the potential risk of using the battery pack damaged in his Hungarian GP accident.

“In Sochi, Leclerc will have a brand new power unit and will therefore start from the back of the grid.”

Ferrari said a decision on Sainz's car would be made “following an evaluation of the right compromise between competitiveness and the impact of the penalty”.

The Italian team are fighting McLaren for third place in the constructors' standings.

McLaren finished one-two in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Australian Daniel Ricciardo securing the team's first win since 2012, and are 13.5 points ahead of Ferrari.

READ MORE

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three days, Kyalami return still speculative

Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix will scrap its traditional rest day next year and hold practice on Friday like the other races on the calendar, ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Toyota announces four-crew team and new GR DKR Hilux T1+ for Dakar 2022

Toyota Gazoo Racing confirmed on Wednesday that it will be entering a four-crew team in the Dakar Rally taking place in Saudi Arabia from January 2 ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Martin Whitmarsh returning to the F1 grid with Aston Martin

Former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh is returning to Formula One in October in a new senior management role with Silverstone-based Aston ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New 2022 Toyota Tundra might help drive the next-gen Hilux New Models
  2. Celebrating 70 years of Volkswagen in South Africa Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  4. These are the 10 best used cabriolets you can buy for under R200,000 Features
  5. Fuel prices look set to rise in October, cautions AA news

Latest Videos

Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...