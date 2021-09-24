Motorsport

W series cancels Mexico round, to end season in Texas

24 September 2021 - 11:10 By Reuters
Vicky Piria of Italy and Sirin Racing (11) drives during the W Series Round 6 race at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2021 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The all-female W Series, which supports Formula One, has cancelled its Mexican round and will end the season with a race double at next month's US Grand Prix in Austin, organisers said on Thursday.

Mexico would have followed on from Texas but the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has been pushed back to November 7 and paired with Brazil instead.

“The changes to Formula One’s calendar would have resulted in a stand-alone W Series race there (Mexico), which would have been logistically impossible for us,” said CEO Catherine Bond Muir in a statement.

The races in Texas on October 23 and 24 will be the first time W Series has raced outside Europe, as well as the first on the Sunday of a Formula One weekend.

Britons Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick, the inaugural champion in 2019, are level on points at the top of the standings after six rounds. W Series did not race last year due to the pandemic.

