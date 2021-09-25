Motorsport

Norris takes his first F1 pole in Russia while Hamilton flounders

25 September 2021 - 15:19 By Reuters
Lando Norris celebrates in parc ferme after qualifying P1 for the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russia.
Lando Norris celebrates in parc ferme after qualifying P1 for the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russia.
Image: Yuri Kochetkov - Pool/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris took the first Formula One pole position of his career in a damp qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will join the Briton on the front row in Sochi, with Williams' George Russell third and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying fourth for Mercedes after hitting the pit lane wall.

Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen, five points clear of Hamilton after 14 races, will line up at the back of the grid due to penalties for exceeding his engine allocation.

Final Russian GP practice cancelled due to rain, qualifying uncertain

Final practice for the Russian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled due to heavy rain in Sochi on Saturday, with later qualifying uncertain and at ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Bottas fastest in second Russian GP practice session

Valtteri Bottas led team mate Lewis Hamilton at the top of the time sheets as Mercedes dominated the opening day of Formula One practice for the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back of the grid for taking new engine

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen is set to start the Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after his Red Bull team elected to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Celebrating 70 years of Volkswagen in South Africa Features
  2. Iconic VW models still doing a roaring trade in Mzansi Features
  3. New 2022 Toyota Tundra might help drive the next-gen Hilux New Models
  4. SHOOT-OUT | 2021 VW Golf GTI vs BMW 128ti Features
  5. Top German carmakers place their bets on hydrogen power news

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app