Motorsport

Viñales withdraws from Austin MotoGP after cousin's death

30 September 2021 - 11:31 By Reuters
Maverick Viñales will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin in a race accident in Spain last Saturday.
Maverick Viñales will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin in a race accident in Spain last Saturday.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin in a race accident in Spain last Saturday.

Dean Berta Viñales, who rode for the Viñales Racing Team, died after he fell and was hit by other riders during a Supersport 300 support race of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez.

"Less than a week has passed since the accident ... which is not enough time to regain the serenity needed to race," Aprilia Racing Team Gresini said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Viñales, with the full and unconditional support of Aprilia Racing, has therefore decided to take a break on his journey of getting to know the bike and team.

"There will be other times and other rounds to resume the promising journey begun together. A journey that must be entirely respectful of the people involved and their feelings," it added.

Viñales left Yamaha in August and signed for Aprilia for 2022, with his debut then brought forward this month after he tested with the team. 

READ MORE

Argentina MotoGP contract extended after Covid-19 cancellations

Argentina will stay on the MotoGP calendar until 2025 after the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo track was cancelled for the last two years due to ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Ken Block partners Audi for a whole new era of 'hooning'

Ken Block and Hoonigan Racing Division are excited to announce that they have teamed up with Audi on an electrifying new partnership, which will ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton can add 20 more wins to his record 100, says Brawn

Lewis Hamilton could stretch his record tally of race wins to 120 after becoming the first Formula One driver to reach a century, the sport's MD Ross ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The Peugeot 2008 is your 2021 South African Car of the Year news
  2. Celebrating 70 years of Volkswagen in South Africa Features
  3. Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla Features
  4. New 2022 Toyota Tundra might help drive the next-gen Hilux New Models
  5. Musk says new semiconductor plants will end global car chip shortage in 2022 news

Latest Videos

‘Is that a power cut or rain?’ Cyril gets hilariously interrupted by thunder
'Be considerate to Mkhize': Ramaphosa reveals thoughts on Digital Vibes saga