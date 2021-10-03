Motorsport

Bagnaia bags third straight MotoGP pole at Austin GP

03 October 2021 - 13:04 By Reuters
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates pole position at the end of the MotoGP qualifying session.
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates pole position at the end of the MotoGP qualifying session.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia ended Marc Marquez's run of seven straight poles at the Grand Prix of Americas on Saturday as he topped qualifying and sealed a third consecutive pole this MotoGP season.

Bagnaia's last lap of 2:02.781 seconds was just enough to push six-times world champion Marquez into third, with world championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha taking second place.

"We worked a lot this week. I really enjoy qualifying... I gave it my all in the second attempt, the last corner was a bit wide, but very happy," said Bagnaia, who trails Quartararo by 48 points in the race for the championship.

Quartararo said: "We are struggling a little more than usual in qualifying. Pecco (Bagnaia) was really fast but it is always great to start in the first row. Let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Rookie Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati will start fourth ahead of LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami, while Bagnaia's team mate Jack Miller, despite being fast all weekend, could only manage 10th.

A number of riders, including former world champion Valentino Rossi, crashed during qualifying following concerns this week that the Circuit of the Americas in Texas was too bumpy, with Quartararo calling it "a joke" and "unsafe".

Reigning world champion Joan Mir on Friday said that he would take up the matter with MotoGP's Safety Commission and try to find a solution.

Qatar F1 debut set for November, 10-year deal from 2023

Formula One will race in Qatar for the first time in November with a 10-year deal then following from 2023 once the country has hosted the 2022 ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Viñales withdraws from Austin MotoGP after cousin's death

Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Argentina MotoGP contract extended after Covid-19 cancellations

Argentina will stay on the MotoGP calendar until 2025 after the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo track was cancelled for the last two years due to ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Waving goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Sedan Reviews
  2. Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla Features
  3. Ineos Grenadier will reach SA in October 2022, pricing confirmed New Models
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Ford Ranger Raptor shrugs off big ruts Reviews
  5. SA car sales accelerate in September news

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting