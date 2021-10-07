Motorsport

F1 medical car crew replaced after fielding positive Covid-19 test

07 October 2021 - 13:26 By Reuters
FIA Safety Car driver Alan van der Merwe, right, and FIA Doctor Ian Robertson, left, will sit out this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.
Formula One doctor Ian Roberts and medical car driver Alan van der Merwe have tested positive for Covid-19 and will be replaced for this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix, the sport said on Thursday.

Formula One and the governing FIA said the pair had not travelled to Istanbul and a team from the all-electric Formula E championship was standing in for them.

Formula E's Safety Car driver Bruno Correia will drive the medical car, while the Formula E medical delegate Bruno Franceschini will replace Roberts.

South African Van der Merwe and Briton Roberts helped former Haas driver Romain Grosjean make a “miracle” escape from a fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash last year and were hailed as heroes after the drama.

