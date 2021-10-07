Lewis Hamilton fashions his own way of blowing off steam off the track

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says his love of fashion has helped him “blow off steam” and stay fresh and focused on the title battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver turned up to meet the media at the Turkish Grand Prix circuit outside Istanbul on Thursday wearing a striking blue and black Burberry kilt, matching trousers and overcoat.

The Briton attended a Balenciaga event at the Paris fashion show last week and hosted a table for young black fashion designers at the Met Gala in New York last month.

Hamilton said the fashion world, where he mixes with designers and models, was very different to Formula One and one where he could be himself.

“I love being able to separate from the sport. The intensity of this whole season is difficult for everyone that's at the track,” said the 36-year-old, who is two points clear of Verstappen with seven races remaining.