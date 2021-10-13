Road to ILamuna Update 1 | So we bought an old racing Beetle

It was the morning of September 16 when I fielded a WhatsApp call from my mate and air-cooled Porsche restorer, Wernher Hartzenberg. And after exchanging a few pleasantries he immediately got down to brass tacks: “Do you want to enter the 24 hours of ILamuna?”

Now in case you don't know what the hell this is (and I'm guessing that most of y'all don't — especially not you, mom) the inaugural 24 hours of ILamuna is an endurance race based on the famous 24 hours of Le Mans. Except instead of piloting cutting-edge prototypes and exotic GT sports cars, you are required to turn up at Red Star Raceway on October 30 in a ratty old lemon (cue Urban Dictionary) bought and track-prepped for R50,000 or less.

Of course I said yes — especially since Herr Hartzenberg had managed to procure the mandatory R24,000 (excluding VAT but including all the fuel needed for the race plus six free tyres from Tyremart) entry fee from his connections at WH Auctioneers. All we needed now was a suitable vehicle. “Don't worry about that,” Hartzenberg explained, “I've already found the perfect car, one that won't need much work and should be reliable.”