Road to ILamuna Update 2 | Exorcising gremlins and getting dynoed

So could we take it out for a shakedown, then? Well, no, unfortunately there were still a good many creases to iron out before we strapped our bug to a trailer and made haste for the nearest racetrack. The state of our wiring was of particular concern because after reconnecting the car's headlamps and splicing in our joule-thirsty halogen spotlights, all that multicoloured spaghetti dangling precariously behind the dashboard was getting worryingly hot — as were the accompanying circuit relays. Yeah, the last thing we wanted was a meltdown in the middle of the race. So we called a quick team meeting and decided to employ the services of a qualified auto-electrician to sort everything out. Which he did.

Next on the list was the braking system. After driving around the block it became evident that them anchors were in dire need of a good bleed. Usually this is a pretty simple thing to do but for some reason the Beetle just wasn't playing ball. Long story short is that the aged master cylinder needed a complete overhaul. So we took it to a chap named Grant Densham who did an incredible — and impressively rapid — job bringing it back to life. It's now back in the Beetle and hopefully good to see us through our mad 24-hour challenge.