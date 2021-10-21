Motorsport

Darryn Binder signs with Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

21 October 2021 - 15:27 By Motoring Staff
South African Moto3 talent Darryn Binder will be joining Andrea Dovizioso in the rebranded RNF MotoGP Team.
Image: Yamaha

Yamaha on Thursday announced the signing of Moto3 talent Darryn Binder. He will be joining Yamaha‘s rebranded RNF MotoGP Team's rider line-up for the 2022 MotoGP season, with an option to stay on for 2023.

After two years of riding in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, the South African started his full-time Moto3 class career in 2015. That year Binder became a well-known name thanks to his brother (Brad Binder) who went on to become the 2016 Moto3 Champion. However, Darryn has since proven that he is an exceptional racing talent in his own right.

Known for his hard racing and making use of any and every available gap during a race, the 23-year-old has ridden to six Moto3 podiums so far, including a win at the 2020 Catalan GP. Furthermore, Darryn Binder‘s eagerness, feistiness, and seven Moto3 seasons of experience make him a perfect teammate for the vastly experienced Andrea Dovizioso, as the rebranded RNF MotoGP Team start their new and exciting chapter.

