Motorsport

F1 drivers defend Netflix series after Verstappen snub

22 October 2021 - 10:22 By Reuters
Max Verstappen during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Max Verstappen during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Leading Formula One drivers defended the popular Netflix Drive to Survive fly-on-the-wall series on Thursday after Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen said he was snubbing it because he felt some of the rivalries were "faked".

The docu-series, now filming its fourth season, has been credited as a big factor in fuelling the sport's growth in the US.

Dutch 24-year-old Verstappen earlier told the Associated Press that he recognised the importance of the series but did not like being a part of it and would not be giving any interviews.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen's title rival, told reporters at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, that he had noticed a surge in interest in the country.

"In this last couple of years it's been the steepest rise and more and more people are talking about it, more and more people engaging," he said.

"The amount of emails and messages I get from people I've known for years in the States and who never knew what I was doing and now are hooked and can't wait to come. I think a lot of them are coming this weekend."

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, a two-times race winner who featured heavily last season, said he respected what the documentary was doing.

"What it has done for Formula One is tremendous. It’s really something I appreciate," he said.

"The way they sell the sport is a bit of a drama. It is a show but at the end of the day it is good for the sport and is good for the fans, so I am happy with it."

McLaren's Lando Norris, voted the second-most popular driver after Verstappen in a fan survey published on Thursday, also appreciated the show.

"I'm fine with it," he said. "I think it's a cool thing. Coming to America there are so many people who are now into Formula One just because of watching Drive to Survive. I think I come across on it alright.

"I think they do a good job. I can't really speak on behalf of Max."

His Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo agreed: "Most of us experience the effect it's had on the sport. There's certainly been a lot of growth and I honestly see that most in America.

"There's times where you want a little bit of space or privacy but I do think if you let them know no cameras in this room they are pretty good with that." 

READ MORE

Andretti entering F1 would be a logical move, says Stroll

US-based Andretti Autosport would be a great addition to Formula One if reported takeover talks with Sauber come to fruition, according to Aston ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula 1 announces record 23-race 2022 calendar

Formula One's governing body approved a 2022 calendar on Friday featuring a record 23 races. These are the dates to pencil into your calendar
Motoring
5 days ago

Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target

The Williams Formula One team have pledged to be climate positive by 2030 and be the "pace-setter for sustainability in global motorsport" as part of ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New 2022 Range Rover leaked ahead of October 26 reveal New Models
  2. Bikes, bows and SUVs: Toyota Fortuner Challenge tests muscle and mind news
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | The Rusty Suzuki Swift saga continues Features
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda BT-50 is an overpriced bone-shaker of a bakkie Reviews
  5. Massive month-end fuel price hike could be ‘catastrophic’, warns the AA news

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...