Motorsport

Hamilton wants F1 return to Africa as well as US expansion

22 October 2021 - 09:10 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday welcomed the sport's expansion in the US but called also for a return to SA.

Formula One last raced at the Kyalami circuit, north of Johannesburg, in 1993 but there have been talks about a return.

Chloe Targett-Adams, the sport's head of race promotion, said in February that racing in Africa was a priority.

Miami is meanwhile scheduled to become the second US race next year, along with Austin, Texas, and there has been talk of an eventual third grand prix in Las Vegas.

“The place that I really feel is dear to my heart and most important for me is to get a race back in South Africa,” Hamilton told reporters at Austin's Circuit of the Americas ahead of Sunday's grand prix.

“I think there's a great following out there and it would be great to be able to highlight just how beautiful the motherland is,” added the sport's only black driver.

Formula One last week published a record 23-race calendar for next year, with Miami in May and Austin in October.

“The US Grand Prix is fantastic and it is such a huge country, having just one race here for sure isn't enough to really be able to tap into the sporting culture here,” said Hamilton.

“I think definitely you need to have at least two. But there are so many great cities to have a grand prix. Miami is incredible, as is Austin. I don't know about the next one but I'm not opposed to that.”

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who joined Hamilton in the round of driver press conferences, said he would also like to see three US races in future.

“I think Formula One is getting bigger and bigger in the last years thanks to the Netflix season here and I can definitely feel it and see it,” he said, referring to the popular Drive to Survive documentary series.

“It's great to be here and I would be very happy to have a third race here. And I agree with Lewis on Africa in general.”

