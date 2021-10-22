Motorsport

Leclerc misses US flight after document doubt

22 October 2021 - 09:25 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz play basketball on the NBA court in the paddock during previews for the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz play basketball on the NBA court in the paddock during previews for the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc missed his US Grand Prix flight this week after an official at the airport closest to his Monaco home questioned his travel authorisation, he said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old told reporters at the circuit in Austin, Texas, that he had made an unscheduled detour via New York after missing his original flight from Nice in the south of France due to the mix-up.

“My NIE (National Interest Exception) hadn't been accepted at the airport, so I couldn't take the original flight, so we changed the flight and went to New York last minute,” Leclerc explained.

“It was just one guy at the airport of Nice that for some reason didn't really know what was an NIE, and I got stuck there.

“He only realised one minute before closing the flight that the NIE was OK, but I didn't have my passenger locator form, so I had to stay in Nice.”

Leclerc said he flew instead to New York, a city he had never before visited, and spent a day there before going on to Milwaukee for the first NBA match of the season.

Foreign citizens are unable to travel to the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic, unless they fall into one of a number of exempt categories that includes sportspeople.

MORE

Darryn Binder signs with Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Yamaha on Thursday announced the signing of Moto3 talent Darryn Binder. He will be joining Yamaha‘s rebranded RNF MotoGP Team‘s rider line-up for the ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

W Series heads for Texan title-decider with a tie at the top

The all-female W Series ends its second season in Texas this weekend with Britons Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick tied at the top and racing for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton hoping for a Texan twist in F1 title duel

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have traded the Formula One championship lead four times in six races and Sunday's US Grand Prix in Austin could ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New 2022 Range Rover leaked ahead of October 26 reveal New Models
  2. Bikes, bows and SUVs: Toyota Fortuner Challenge tests muscle and mind news
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | The Rusty Suzuki Swift saga continues Features
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda BT-50 is an overpriced bone-shaker of a bakkie Reviews
  5. Massive month-end fuel price hike could be ‘catastrophic’, warns the AA news

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...