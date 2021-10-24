Quartararo wins maiden MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes out

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world championship after a fourth-placed finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his closest title contender Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati crashed.

Pole sitter Bagnaia was leading Ducati's home race when he crashed with five laps to go, handing Honda's Marc Marquez the race victory and the world title to Quartararo who has an unassailable lead in the standings with two races left.