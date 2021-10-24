Motorsport

Quartararo wins maiden MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes out

24 October 2021 - 15:39 By Reuters
Fabio Quartararo secured his maiden MotoGP world championship at Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world championship after a fourth-placed finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his closest title contender Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati crashed.

Pole sitter Bagnaia was leading Ducati's home race when he crashed with five laps to go, handing Honda's Marc Marquez the race victory and the world title to Quartararo who has an unassailable lead in the standings with two races left.

