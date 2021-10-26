Martin Brundle tells VIP guest minders to 'learn some manners'

Former Formula One racer turned television commentator Martin Brundle suggested the minders of VIP quests “learn some manners” after an attempt to quiz rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the US Grand Prix lit up social media.

The 62-year-old Briton, a former team mate of Germany's seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, does a regular pre-race grid walk for Sky Sports television, who also provide the feed for US viewers.

After approaching the artist with a microphone to ask whether she had any rap for F1, and getting the reply that she had “no rap today”, he asked her who she was supporting.

A bodyguard then told Brundle he could not do that.

“I can do that, because I did,” Brundle, who has interviewed Hollywood A listers and sporting greats over the years and has 759,000 Twitter followers, retorted.