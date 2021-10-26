Motorsport

Martin Brundle tells VIP guest minders to 'learn some manners'

26 October 2021 - 08:17 By Reuters
Former F1 racer turned television commentator Martin Brundle has told VIP guest minders to learn some manners.
Image: Jack Thomas/Getty Images for Fox Sports

Former Formula One racer turned television commentator Martin Brundle suggested the minders of VIP quests “learn some manners” after an attempt to quiz rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the US Grand Prix lit up social media.

The 62-year-old Briton, a former team mate of Germany's seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, does a regular pre-race grid walk for Sky Sports television, who also provide the feed for US viewers.

After approaching the artist with a microphone to ask whether she had any rap for F1, and getting the reply that she had “no rap today”, he asked her who she was supporting.

A bodyguard then told Brundle he could not do that.

“I can do that, because I did,” Brundle, who has interviewed Hollywood A listers and sporting greats over the years and has 759,000 Twitter followers, retorted.

“I have felt under pressure on the grid before but by people called Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Mansell, Piquet and so on,” he said on Twitter, referencing a string of past Formula One champions he raced against.

“Bodyguards visiting the grid for the first time don’t bother me, everyone’s got a job to do, but they could maybe learn some manners and respect on our patch.”

The tweet had 41,000 'likes' within two hours.

Brundle has been snubbed before on his grid walk, and was also blanked on Sunday by American tennis player Serena Williams, whose sister Venus ignored him a few years ago.

“It's a double fault,” he told viewers.

