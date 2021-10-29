Road to ILamuna Update 4 | Our Beetle gets its livery

One of the most exciting things about prepping a race car is applying a livery: vehicular war paint that instantly gives it a look and personality all its own. When the Team Short-Shifters crew first acquired our 1965 Volkswagen Beetle, we were keen on recreating the now legendary Apple Computer livery that graced the somewhat ill-fated Dick Barbour Racing Porsche 935 K3 that managed only 13 hours of the 1980 24 Hours of Le Mans. Unfortunately the execution of said livery was, how should we say, a bit lost in translation. So in order to not offend anybody, Jesse Adams and I went back to the drawing board.

And after some collective head-scratching and can-kicking we decided to revisit our childhoods and create a graphical homage to our favourite toys of that period – Tamiya radio control cars. Big in the 1980s (and retro-cool today), Japan's Tamiya Plastic Model Company built some of the most desirable RC cars to ever come out of the Era of Excess. From the pioneering Frog and Grasshopper to the ever-enduring Midnight Pumpkin and Clod Buster, these plastic works of art were on every kid's Christmas wishlist back then.