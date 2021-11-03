Road to ILamuna Update 5 | We made it to the finish

Unfortunately soon after that we had our first piece of really bad luck — a slipping clutch. At first it was only noticeable in fourth gear but pretty soon it started affecting third as well. As these were the only two gears we were using, my only option was to come into the pits at 2.30am and have it seen to. We thought it could have been a simple clutch cable adjustment but after closer inspection it was clear it was something far worse.

Long story short is that a failed gearbox seal was letting engine oil blow onto the clutch, which was in turn causing it to slip. This meant we had to remove both the engine and the transmission to try to fix the fault. However, when we did this we discovered we didn't have a spare of the damaged seal. Well, not on us anyway. So as soon as curfew lifted at 4am, Werner Alker and Wernher Hartzenberg's father, Ludwig, hit the highway to Pretoria where a suitable replacement was waiting. They got back to the track at around 7am and by 8am Adams was strapped back in the car and circulating with a 100% functioning transmission — an absolutely incredible effort from all involved.

In the night we had managed to work our way up to 17th overall but thanks to this gearbox drama we had sunk all the way down to 33rd. Fortunately some other teams also started having problems of their own. Indeed, the gruelling nature of this event was starting to take its toll on tired machinery and we were able to gain a few places during Adams', Grant's and Hartzenberg's final stints. Then, once again, trouble struck when I got into the car for the last time at 2pm to tackle the home stretch. During braking for the tight right-hander at the end of the main straight my throttle jammed wide open, causing the engine to momentarily rev right off the gauge — past an indicated 11,000rpm.