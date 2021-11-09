Motorsport

F1 plays down concern over pace of Saudi circuit construction

09 November 2021 - 16:06 By Reuters
The city streets of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will host a night F1 grand prix in December.
The city streets of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will host a night F1 grand prix in December.
Image: Osama Mansour / 123rf

Formula One's governing body has said it is confident Saudi Arabia will be ready for its grand prix debut next month after media reports highlighted the amount of track work still to be completed.

The floodlit night race along the Red Sea shore in Jeddah is scheduled for December 5 as the penultimate round of the championship.

Depending on results in Brazil and Qatar, Saudi Arabia could be a title decider between Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen leads Hamilton by 19 points with four races remaining.

“The FIA and F1 are getting daily updates of where things are at and it's progressing very, very quickly,” FIA race director Michael Masi told reporters after last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.

“I think everyone will acknowledge there's a lot to do but still confident of the race going ahead, no problems.”

The Australian said he had visited Jeddah a few weeks ago and his past experience of new races in South Korea (in 2010) and India (2011), both now off the calendar, gave him confidence.

“Both of those went off, no problems at all, and I'm quite confident that Saudi will be exactly the same,” he said.

The Jeddah Corniche layout has been billed as the world's fastest street circuit, with drivers expected to reach average speeds of 250km/h and top speeds of 322km/h.

Featuring 27 corners over 6.175km, it will be the second-longest circuit on the calendar after Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps.

Masi said he had no concerns about the core elements being ready and in compliance with every safety requirement, and he would likely head there between the Brazil and Qatar races to take a look.

“They will finish, I have confidence,” he said.

Verstappen is no believer in momentum but he has it anyway

Max Verstappen does not believe in momentum but Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader is building it anyway
Motoring
9 hours ago

Horner reins in Tsunoda criticism, blames social media

Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner has blamed social media for "exploiting" his criticism of AlphaTauri's Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Stewart to help take Fangio's remains to new resting place

Triple world champion Jackie Stewart will pay tribute to Formula One great Juan Manuel Fangio on Wednesday when the Argentine's last remains are ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  2. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news
  3. Red Bull turn on Tsunoda after Mexico qualifying setback Motorsport
  4. SA’s most fuel efficient budget cars Features
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a proper soul-stirrer Reviews

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...