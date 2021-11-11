Motorsport

F1 waives Brazil GP curfew after bad weather delays delivery of car parts

11 November 2021 - 20:54 By Reuters
Team freight is delivered to the F1 paddock on Thursday during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Team freight is delivered to the F1 paddock on Thursday during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One teams prepared to work late into the night on Thursday to get their cars ready for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after freight, including engines, was delayed in reaching Brazil from last weekend's race in Mexico City.

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters the overnight curfew had been waived and scrutineering times adjusted as a result of the problems, which he had heard were caused by bad weather in Mexico.

“It's landed but I don't think everything is at the track yet,” he said of the freight. “Apparently the plane landed. That was what I was told maybe 45 minutes ago so it should be all at the track in the next hours.

“I think the guys just have to work through the night,” he added. “I don't know if we need to but it will be for sure a late night.”

Steiner said the event, using a new sprint format with qualifying on Friday for a 100km race on Saturday that then sets Sunday's grid, would still go ahead as planned with no risk to the schedule.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is the second of a three race “triple-header” on successive weekends, with Qatar following on from Interlagos.

Steiner said sea freight had arrived on schedule with equipment for the garage and hospitality.

“I don't know exactly which car parts are missing but for sure the engines were missing. I think the toolboxes are missing and without the toolboxes you cannot work,” he said of the current situation.

“So basically we still cannot work on the cars (yet), even if some of the parts are there.” 

Hamilton has Neymar onside ahead of big F1 battle in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton stayed onside with his Brazilian fans on Wednesday by calling up soccer star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton's bid for a ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Verstappen can sprint further clear of Hamilton in Brazil

Formula One leader Max Verstappen can sprint to his third win in a row in Brazil on Sunday but Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes intend to hit back hard ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 plays down concern over pace of Saudi circuit construction

Formula One's governing body has said it is confident Saudi Arabia will be ready for its grand prix debut next month after media reports highlighted ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | Strange software glitches see VW buy back unfixable T-Cross Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Staria packs serious swag First Drives
  5. Refreshed 2021 Renault Duster range touches down in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...
Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85