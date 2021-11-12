Motorsport

Hamilton fastest in first Brazilian F1 GP practice session

12 November 2021 - 19:15 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Lewis Hamilton during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest for Mercedes in practice for the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on Friday after incurring a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

The Briton put in a best lap of 1:09.050 seconds, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen second and 0.367 slower at an overcast Interlagos with occasional drops of rain and plenty of empty seats in the stands.

Verstappen leads Hamilton, who picked up the penalty for an engine change and complained that the front end of his car was “really poor”, by 19 points with four races remaining including Brazil.

Red Bull's Mexican Sergio Perez was third on the time sheets with Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas fourth in the day's only practice session before qualifying for Saturday's sprint race.

The 100km sprint offers points for the top three in 3-2-1 sequence and Hamilton's penalty will only apply to Sunday's starting grid.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was fifth fastest ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari reclaimed third place overall from McLaren at the previous race in Mexico and are looking to extend their advantage.

McLaren had Lando Norris 15th and Australian Daniel Ricciardo 19th, but they were running a different programme to the others.

READ MORE

Brazil grid penalty another blow to Hamilton's title hopes

Lewis Hamilton will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in another blow to the Briton's hopes of winning a record eighth ...
Motoring
32 minutes ago

Verstappen will swap 33 for number one if he wins F1 title

Max Verstappen fans will have to get used to a new number next season if Red Bull's Formula One leader wins the world championship.
Motoring
11 hours ago

F1 plays down concern over pace of Saudi circuit construction

Formula One's governing body has said it is confident Saudi Arabia will be ready for its grand prix debut next month after media reports highlighted ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Strange software glitches see VW buy back unfixable T-Cross Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Peugeot Landtrek wants a piece of the bakkie action First Drives
  4. 5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Staria packs serious swag First Drives

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...