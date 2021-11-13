Motorsport

Bottas wins Brazilian GP sprint race, puts Mercedes on pole for Sunday

13 November 2021 - 22:18 By Reuters
Sprint winner Valtteri Bottas celebrates in parc ferme during the sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas won a Saturday sprint race to take pole position for Mercedes at Brazil's Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, 19 points behind Verstappen with four races remaining, raced from last on the grid to fifth and will start 10th on Sunday after a five place penalty for an engine change.

"It's not over yet," the Briton said over the team radio.

