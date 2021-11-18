Motorsport

F1 stewards to assess Mercedes review request on Thursday

18 November 2021 - 08:15 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 14, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Lewis Hamilton on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 14, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Formula One stewards will hear Mercedes representatives on Thursday to decide whether to grant a request for a review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's Red Bull team were also invited to attend the video hearing.

Mercedes asked for a review on Tuesday on grounds that significant new evidence had emerged since last Sunday's race at Interlagos.

Championship leader Verstappen appeared to force Mercedes' seven-time world champion Hamilton off the track as they jostled for the lead.

The stewards took note of the lap 48 incident during the race but concluded, on the basis of the evidence they had, that no investigation was necessary.

Hamilton eventually passed Verstappen 11 laps later and won the race but Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff felt the Dutch driver should have been handed at least a five-second penalty.

The stewards said in a statement on Wednesday that the hearing would determine whether the right of review existed in this case.

The Mercedes team manager and up to three witnesses were required to attend the video conference at 1700 local time (1400GMT) ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, told Sky Sports television that Verstappen had used “every bit of road he possibly could” to keep Hamilton behind.

“At the time I thought that was a penalty but I think the other way of looking at it is that you let things run their course.

“We're caught between the desire to let racing drivers manage their own races and interrupting that flow with restrictions like penalties.

“It wasn't dangerous what happened, it was excessive defending of his position,” added the Briton.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who were playing golf together in Doha on Wednesday, said the matter would be discussed at the next drivers' briefing.

READ MORE

Hamilton and Verstappen face the unknown in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take their title battle into the unknown this weekend as Qatar hosts a Formula One grand prix for the first time at ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Saudi GP boss highlights worker safety ahead of race debut

Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix organisers say they can be proud of their record on construction safety and worker rights as they rush to ready ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Alfa Romeo signs Guanyu Zhou as China’s first F1 race driver

The arrival at Alfa Romeo next season of Guanyu Zhou as China's first Formula One driver is a massive boost for the team and for the sport in a key ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Five things to know about the new Isuzu mu-X New Models
  2. 10 diesel-powered used cars that offer performance and frugality Features
  3. VW confirms local specification of new sixth-generation Polo New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  5. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news

Latest Videos

Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...
Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...