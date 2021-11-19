Motorsport

Bottas quickest in second Qatar GP practice session

19 November 2021 - 18:09 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 19, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Valtteri Bottas during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 19, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in floodlit free practice on Friday as Formula One prepared to race in Qatar for the first time with the title battle entering its decisive phase.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen set the early pace in an exploratory and dusty daylight first session at the Losail circuit on the outskirts of Doha before Bottas ended on top in the evening.

“Today started nicely with the set-up, the balance was pretty good in the first run with only minor tweaks to be done for FP2 (second practice)," said Bottas, whose seven-time world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton was fourth in both sessions.

“I would say that's the ideal way to start a weekend on a new track.”

The Finn, out of the title reckoning and heading to Swiss-based Alfa Romeo at the end of the season, lapped in 1:23.148 seconds compared to Verstappen's earlier best of 1:23.723.

Bottas was 0.350 faster than Verstappen in the second session.

“Today Valtteri looked like the man out there, he was quick on a single lap and very good on a long run,” said Mercedes trackside engineering head Andrew Shovlin, who was pleased to see the track performing to expectations.

“If the car's working well, then we'll get the car working well with Lewis. So for us it's been an encouraging Friday from that point of view.”

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was second in both practices with Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by 14 points with three races remaining, third in the evening.

Hamilton was 0.786 slower than his title rival in the opening session when he ran wide over kerbs at turn 14 before pitting with a damaged front wing.

“Are we slow on the straight or something?” the Briton asked over the radio. “No, not particularly,” race engineer Peter Bonnington replied.

Hamilton said after the second session that he would be looking for some answers overnight.

“I don't know how big the gap is but I'm off, I'm definitely not close,” he said.

“The track's quite nice, no real issues. At the moment I'm a little bit slow so I need to figure that out tonight.”

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin missed the evening session as the Haas team replaced his chassis after damage sustained in the earlier stint.

READ MORE

Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes rear wing, says Horner

Red Bull are concerned about the legality of the rear wing used by Formula One rivals Mercedes and will protest if they see something suspicious at ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

F1 stewards reject Mercedes request for review

Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a request by Mercedes to review their Sao Paulo Grand Prix decision not to penalise Red Bull's championship ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Hamilton addresses steering column speculation

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dismissed speculation about the steering of his Mercedes on Thursday and said the column was changed in ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five things to know about the new Isuzu mu-X New Models
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features
  3. 10 diesel-powered used cars that offer performance and frugality Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  5. 5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps Features

Latest Videos

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo
“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders