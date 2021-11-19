Verstappen expects no sanction as F1 waits for stewards

Asked whether he would repeat the move in the same circumstances against Hamilton, Verstappen replied: "Yes. As a driver, I think we know exactly what we can or cannot do in a car, and we were fighting hard, braking late into the corner, the tyres were quite worn.

"If I would have turned more abrupt to the left, you'd just spin off the track."

The 24-year-old said he is not worried about a retrospective time penalty that could cost him points.

"I don't even think about that," he said. "Also — if, if, if ... I mean, it's not the end of the world. But again, I don't expect that to happen, because I thought it was fair, hard racing between two guys who are fighting for the championship.

"So it wouldn't have been, anyway, an easy pass, because that's not how I am — and I don't think how it should be when you're fighting for the title."

Verstappen was asked whether he had seen the video footage from his own car's forward-facing camera, images that were not available at the time to stewards.

"I didn't need to look at the footage because I was driving the car," he replied.

Hamilton told reporters separately that he was focusing on the weekend ahead.

"I've literally just tried to give all my energy to getting ready for this weekend, making sure we arrive and hit the ground running," he said.

"I have no idea where they're going with the discussion or what could be the outcome."

