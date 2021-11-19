Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in first Qatar GP practice session

19 November 2021 - 14:32 By Reuters
Max Verstappen during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 19 2021 in Doha.
Max Verstappen during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 19 2021 in Doha.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen lapped fastest in first practice for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail circuit on Friday.

The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads Mercedes seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton by 14 points with three races remaining, produced a quickest time of 1:23.723 seconds in a dusty but uneventful session.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who also has a Honda engine, was second and 0.437 slower with a late quick run.

Valtteri Bottas was third on the timesheets, 0.471 off Verstappen's pace, for Mercedes with Hamilton fourth.

Hamilton was 0.786 slower than his title rival, and also ran wide over kerbs at turn 14 before pitting with a damaged front wing.

"Are we slow on the straight or something?" the Briton asked over the radio.

"No, not particularly," race engineer Peter Bonnington replied.

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda made it two AlphaTauri drivers in the top five with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc sixth and seventh.

The session took place with Formula One waiting on stewards to decide their response to a Mercedes request for a review of an incident between Verstappen and Hamilton in Brazil last Sunday.

The times and mid-afternoon temperatures were not representative of the rest of the weekend, with Sunday's race held at night under floodlights.

Hamilton addresses steering column speculation

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dismissed speculation about the steering of his Mercedes on Thursday and said the column was changed in ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Verstappen expects no sanction as F1 waits for stewards

Red Bull's F1 championship leader Max Verstappen says he does not expect to be punished retrospectively for a defensive move against Lewis Hamilton ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Hamilton and Verstappen face the unknown in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take their title battle into the unknown this weekend as Qatar hosts a Formula One grand prix for the first time at ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five things to know about the new Isuzu mu-X New Models
  2. 10 diesel-powered used cars that offer performance and frugality Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  4. 5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps Features
  5. VW confirms local specification of new sixth-generation Polo New Models

Latest Videos

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo
“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders